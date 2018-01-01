Introducing
Program Management
Scale experimentation across all your teams and
increase your velocity by up to 5X with new
tools for ideation, collaboration, and program reporting.
Harness experimentation velocity with 5X the yield
Today’s industry-leading companies experiment across every customer touchpoint. With Optimizely Program Management, you can scale experimentation across your entire organization and increase the velocity of your program by up to 5X through improved collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Ideate, prioritize, and build experiences more effectively
Teams enable different groups across your company to collaborate more effectively with an integrated hub for capturing ideas, prioritizing projects, and managing experiments.
Get powerful insights into your program
Understand how your experimentation program is performing across all your teams and touchpoints with a new executive dashboard. With Program Reporting, you can track velocity and win rates over time, uncover new insights, and improve governance and oversight across your organization.
See Optimizely Program Management in action
Attend our upcoming webinar to see Program Management in action and to learn how the BBC uses these tools to scale their experimentation program.Watch Webinar